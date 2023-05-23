UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State’s longest-tenured men’s golf coach announced his retirement Tuesday.

Greg Nye is calling it quits after almost 40 total years of coaching collegiate golf, including 31 years in Happy Valley, PSU Athletics announced in a news release.

“I have so many fantastic memories and stories with my teams and fellow coaches. The centennial celebration of Penn State golf last fall definitely created a wonderful setting for us all to share these memories and create a few more. I am so grateful for the efforts of many who have made our program shine through the years in competition, and in the classroom. I believe we did it all the right way and I am very proud of all we achieved. The program has been left on good footing for new leadership. I wish nothing but success for the current team and coaching staff going forward.” Greg Nye

Nye coached golf for 39 years. He began at Penn State in 1992, but before that, he was the head coach for the men’s and woman’s golf teams at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

During Nye’s tenure, 89 players made the NCAA All-Region, five people made the Mid-Atlantic Region Players of the Year, 17 people were All-Big Ten selections and he had 10 NCAA All-Americans. Nye managed to take the Nittany Lions to five NCAA Final appearances, 22 NCAA Regional team appearances, and twice qualifying individuals.