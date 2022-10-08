UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State hockey scored seven goals in a 7-5 slugfest with Canisius Saturday.

Penn State opens its season with a pair of wins over the Griffins after taking their season opener 5-2 on Friday.

Ryan Kirwan scored one goal in Friday’s win, and two Saturday. He has a team high three goals and is tied with Kevin Wall, and Ture Linden with five points.

Penn State opens its year with three-consecutive home games, hosting Mercyhurst Thursday, before traveling to Erie for the second half of that series on Friday.