ATLANTA, Ga. (WTAJ) — As part of the Peach Bowl, our Nittany Nation Crew and Penn State’s Football Team will have the chance to see the historical, College Football Hall of Fame Museum.

Over 800 helmets are represented at the Hall of Fame Museum, representing every college football team in the country. The museum is located just across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Peach Bowl.

The Nittany Nation Crew took their tour early on Wednesday and met up with Dennis Crawford, a historian for the Hall of Fame and a Penn State alum. Crawford said Peach Bowl weekend is always a great opportunity to show off the “college football temple.”

“People here today are very engaged and excited, Crawford said. “I’m looking forward to when Ole Miss and Penn State fans kind of walk past each other. There’s never anything untoward that happens, but it’s always kind of fun, those little looks of, ‘Yeah, well, we’ll see you Saturday at noon.'”

Penn State’s Football Team is visiting the College Football Hall of Fame Museum on Wednesday evening.

Get the latest Penn State sports updates with the Nittany Nation Newsletter or through the Nittany Nation App.

Make sure to check out the Nittany Nation Peach Bowl Special at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 on WTAJ for more from the Museum.