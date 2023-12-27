ATLANTA, GA. (WTAJ) — Penn State has made it to Atlanta along with our Nittany Nation crew as they prepare for the 2023 Peach Bowl against Ole Miss.

On Wednesday, players said they look forward to being a part of this matchup and want to leave a legacy behind, similar to last year’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Tight End Theo Johnson said he’s excited to face off against another SEC opponent while representing the Penn State brand.

“I’ve worked really hard to leave the tight end room better than I found it and kind of leave a legacy,” Johnson said. “I kind of want to be remembered as a guy who worked really hard and worked his tail off and kind of gave everything to his organization and his team and his teammates and was kind of a selfless guy that just worked really hard. That’s the legacy I want to leave here at Penn State.”

Johnson could join the likes of fellow tight ends Pat Friermuth, Mike Gesecki, Jessie James and Brenton Strange, all of whom were coached by James Franklin and drafted into the NFL.

Penn State is 2-1 in its last three matchups against SEC teams with Johnson playing a huge part in their 2021 victory over Auburn.

Johnson, who could have left for the NFL after last season, said it was important for him to stay in Happy Valley. Staying for your fourth season has become increasingly popular in the college football realm, as most recently, Tight End Tyler Warren announced on Instagram he’d be returning to Penn State next fall.

Make sure to check out the Nittany Nation Peach Bowl Special at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 on WTAJ.