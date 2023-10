STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Associated Press released its midseason All-America team on Wednesday and one Nittany Lion was selected.

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu was listed on the second team. The midseason All-America honor is just one of the many accolades that the senior has racked up in his time in Happy Valley.

Last season, Fashanu was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American and third-team All-American by Phil Steele. The Waldorf, Maryland native also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and third team by the media.

Heading into this season, Fashanu was tabbed as an Associated Press, Sporting News and PFF preseason first-team All-American. He also was on the watch list for numerous awards including the Outland Trophy; Walter Camp Player of the Year; William V. Campbell Trophy; Lombardi Award and Reese’s Senior Bowl.

A full list of the midseason All-America team can be found below:

FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE

Quarterback — Michael Penix Jr., Washington.

Running backs — Jonathon Brooks, Texas; Audric Estime, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan.

Center — Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Malik Nabers, LSU; Luther Burden III, Missouri; Rome Odunze, Washington.

All-purpose player — Ashton Jeanty, Boise State.

Kicker — Will Reichard, Alabama.

FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Laiatu Latu, UCLA; Dallas Turner, Alabama.

Interior linemen — Howard Cross III, Notre Dame; Jer’Zhan Netwon, Illinois.

Linebackers — Payton Wilson, North Carolina State; Jason Henderson, Old Dominion; Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M.

Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, Alabama; Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri.

Safeties — Malaki Starks, Georgia; Jaylin Simpson, Auburn.

Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, Iowa.

Punter — Tory Taylor, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM – OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jayden Daniels, LSU.

Running backs — Ray Davis, Kentucky; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles — Olu Fashanu, Penn State; Javon Foster, Missouri.

Guards — Christian Haynes, UConn; Tanner Miller, Oregon State.

Center — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison, Jr, Ohio State; Troy Franklin, Oregon; Xavier Legette, South Carolina.

Tight end — Cade Stover, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Keon Coleman, Florida State.

Kicker — Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio).

SECOND TEAM – DEFENSE