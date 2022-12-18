UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s basketball beat Canisius 97-67 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, but lost senior Seth Lundy to an injury.

Lundy went down in the first half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return to the game. He came out of the locker room in the second half on crutches and sat with his teammates on the bench.

“Seth came out for a second half,” said Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State head men’s basketball coach. “He was in the locker room with our guys. Like, he was in good spirits. So, I guess once they check him and see what’s going on, then they’ll let me know. But, usually when things like that happen– when they’re really bad– guys usually are not sitting in a locker room talking to other guys and whatever. So, you know, hope it’s nothing, nothing too serious.”

Penn State only lead by six at the half. The Nittany Lions went on a 13-0 run in the second half, which helped them pull away from the Griffins.

Penn State out-scored Canisius in the paint, 52-20 and out-shot them 18-9 on fast break.

Jalen Pickett had 16 points and nine assists in the win.