UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, posting a thank you to the school in a social media post Tuesday.

Veilleux found himself as a third-string quarterback on Penn State’s roster this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In two season in Happy Valley, Veilleux completed 23 of 25 passes, for 282 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns were scored against Rutgers in 2021 when a number of players were unable to play due to a flu-like illness. Veilleux led Penn State to a 28-0 win that afternoon.

This season Veilleux played in just three games, find himself lost in the mix behind five-star prospect Drew Allar.

With Sean Clifford’s graduation, and Veilleux’s transfer Penn State has just two quarterbacks on its roster who will be back in 2023, though ther Nittany Lions do have a commitment from three-star quarterback Jaxon Smolik out of Iowa.