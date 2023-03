UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State is going dancing for the first time since 2011.

While the Nittany Lions fell on Sunday to Purdue 67-65, Penn State has made it back to the NCCA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a 10 seed. They are in the midwest region of the bracket.

Penn State will play 7-seeded Texas A&M on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.