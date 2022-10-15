ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, which is the most they’ve given up since at least 2000. A blitzkrieg on the line on both sides of the ball saw Penn State get dominated in the trenches.

“Yeah, they’re a good football team. Let me start by saying that. Let me give them credit,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “They are good football team. But we didn’t play well.”

There were a lot of firsts for this Penn State defense, who had its first pick six, but that was about the only positive. Donovan Edwards rushed for 171 yards and Blake Corum had 166. Those were the first two 100 yard rushers the Nittany Lions have allowed and before Saturday, Penn State hadn’t allowed a rush longer than 30 yards.

“Really just execution you know it’s just that’s all that is and it hurts to see somebody that’s when the game shifts,” said defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher. “All the momentum goes in their favor.”

“Big game, you know emotions are high and sometimes, you know, these guys can, you know, not not play, you know, the way we supposed to play,” said safety Ji’Ayir Brown. “You know, we got to do a better job.”

Now, we cannot ignore the fact that Drew Allar came in and played for the Lions in the fourth quarter. James Franklin did say, however, it was because Sean Clifford was injured in this game. So it doesn’t appear to be any sort of quarterback controversy brewing just yet.