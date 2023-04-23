UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s volleyball swept Princeton 3-0 to win the EIVA Championship. The Nittany Lions cruised to a 25-14 win in set one, while winning set two 25-18, and winning a close one in set three 25-22.

Cal Fisher was named MVP of the tournament and led Penn State with 12 kills, two aces, and three blocks. Cole Bogner also came up big with 25 assists.

Penn State improves to 26-3 on the season while capturing their 35th EIVA Championship. Up next for the Nittany Lions is the NC Tournament Championship in Fairfax Virginia.