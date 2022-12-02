UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State volleyball is back in the NCAA tournament in Women’s Volleyball. The Nittany Lions have played in every NCAA tournament since 1980. Penn State is is the four seed taking on UMBC.

The Nittany Lions set the tone early and took the first five points to start the match to help them take the first set 25-14.

It was much of the same in the second set with the Nittany Lions winning 25-17 and then they would finish off the sweep in the third set to take the match 3-0.

Zoe Weatherington had a match high nine kills as Penn State won their 24th straight opening round match.