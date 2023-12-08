UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Nittany Lion’s tight end Theo Johnson has announced that he will declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

The announcement came via Johnson’s X/Twitter on Friday, where Johnson wrote:

Nittany Nation, Thank you to Coach Franklin, Coach Howle, the coaches, players, staff and the fans for making my time at Penn State an unforgettable experience. After a lot of thought and prayer, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I cannot wait to be with my Penn State Football family one last time when we compete at the Peach Bowl. Theo Johnson

Johnson was named a team offensive captain during Penn State’s fall camp. He has played 44 games with the team, playing eight of those games as a true freshman during the 2020 season. He has gone on to score 11 touchdowns and completed 75 receptions for a total of 922 yards throughout his career with the Nittany Lions.