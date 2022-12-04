UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lions are returning to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2016.

The 11th-ranked Nittany Lions will take on Pac-12 champion, #8 Utah in the Rose Bowl set for Monday, January 2, 2023, at 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

This is the first matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Utes. Penn State is 25-14 all-time against Pac-12 schools and will have played all Pac-12 teams after this matchup.

“We are thrilled our storied Penn State football program will participate the 109th Rose Bowl,” said Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. “I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for the hard work they have put in this season to earn the reward of a trip to The Granddaddy of Them All. The Rose Bowl has such a rich history, and I can’t think of a better way to cap a terrific season and send our seniors off with a special memory. I know Nittany Nation will be excited to head to Pasadena to start the New Year.”

Penn State finished the regular season 10-2 and in third place in the Big Ten east behind #2 Michigan (13-0) and #4 Ohio State (11-1).

“I want to thank the Rose Bowl Committee for the invitation to one of college football’s most prestigious and historic bowl games,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said “Playing in the Rose Bowl is truly a special way to close out this season with a team, staff and fan base that has stuck together and trusted the process all year. I look forward to ringing in the New Year in Pasadena with our passionate fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium January 2.”

This will be the fifth time in program history that Penn State plays in the Rose Bowl. Penn State is 1-3 all-time in the game and made its first appearance against USC in 1923, where they lost 14-3. Penn State’s second appearance came in 1995 against Oregon which they defeated 35-20.

Below are ticket details for students, alumni and season ticket holders who want to attend the game.

ROSE BOWL GAME TICKET SALE TIMELINE

Eligible Football Season Ticket Holders and Nittany Lion Club Members – online pre-sale requests are now available and run through Monday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Student Nittany Lion Club [maximum 2 tickets each] – online pre-sale runs Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Penn State Students [maximum 2 tickets each] – online sale begins Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., pending availability.

Alumni Association Members – online pre-sale requests run Wednesday Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., pending availability.

General Public – sale begins Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., pending availability.

As a benefit of membership, football season ticket holders and Nittany Lion Club (NLC) members can request tickets HERE to Penn State’s bowl game. All football season ticket holder and NLC ticket requests received by Monday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. will be allocated based on NLC point totals. The ability to request tickets does not guarantee fans will receive tickets from Penn State’s allotment. Penn State hopes to honor all requests, however, may fill orders with lower priced tickets, reduced quantities or unfortunately, may not be able to provide tickets at all. Football season ticket holders and NLC members will receive ticket confirmations as soon as possible.

An allotment of bowl tickets is being held for Penn State students to purchase. Student Nittany Lion Club members will have an opportunity to buy bowl tickets online only through Student Account Manager on Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., or until the allotment is exhausted. Penn State students who are not Student Nittany Lion Club members will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mobile ticketing will be the exclusive delivery method for all student tickets. All student tickets will be assigned reserved seating locations once the sale closes. Sit by requests will not be accommodated. Students who purchase two tickets will have their two seats assigned together.

Should any tickets from Penn State’s bowl allotment remain available after the Nittany Lion Club, football season ticket holders, Student Nittany Lion Club and student ticket pre-sale, Penn State Alumni Association members will be sent an email with the ability to purchase bowl game tickets when their pre-sale begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. via the link that will be sent via the Alumni Association. Should an Alumni Association sale occur, seats will be assigned according to NLC point status first, followed by Alumni Association membership. Alumni Association members will receive ticket confirmations as soon as possible.

Should any tickets from Penn State’s bowl game allotment remain available, general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 online