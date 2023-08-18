UNIVERSITY PARK (Nittany Nation) — On a rainy night in Happy Valley that saw a 30-minute weather delay, Penn State drew 0-0 with no. 2 North Carolina in the two’s colossal season opening match.

While the Tar Heels controlled much of the first UNC struggled to make a real threat. Despite taking 19 shots, just two got to Penn State goalie Kat Asman.

Get the latest Penn State sports updates with the Nittany Nation Newsletter or through the Nittany Nation App.

“Us as a whole backline were dominating,” she said. “We were finding ways to break the infamous North Carolina pressure. And we were finding ways to build and to go at them.”

After a 30-minute lightening delay, Penn State controlled the final 9-minutes and nearly cashed in on a free kick in the closing moments after ball found a Nittany Lion head then foot all inside the six, but never went in. It was the team’s best chance since Tar Heel goalie Emmie Allen deflected a Kaitlyn MacBean shot off the crossbar.

After a slow start for Penn State the Nittany Lion lived up to their top-10 billing.

“We started connecting passes. We were way more connected and started switching the point of attack and started to play the way that we want to play a little bit,” said head coach Erica Dambauch. “It just took us took us some minutes to get there.”

A scoreless draw is far from the worst-case scenario for Penn State who continues its season at home Sunday against West Chester at 1 p.m.