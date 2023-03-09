COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey fell 3-2 in triple overtime to no. 8 Quinnipiac in the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

This was the second-longest game in NCAA tournament history.

The Nittany Lions took a 2-1 lead in the second period off an Olivia Wallin power-play goal, but Quinnipiac’s Kate Reilly forced overtime off a third period goal.

Penn State finishes the year with a 28-8-2 record and this was their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.