The Nittany Lions celebrate one of Payton Linnehan’s three goal against LaSalle.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — For the ninth time, the Penn State Women’s Soccer team is bringing the Big Ten Trophy back to Happy Valley.

Number 21 Penn State took down No. 6 Michigan State 3-2 Sunday afternoon to claim their ninth Big Ten Trophy in program history.

Michigan State struck first in the 5th minute but Kaitlyn MacBean tied the game in the 38th minute and Nittany Lions wouldn’t trail the rest of the way.

They took a one-one tie into halftime but Penn State’s Ally Schlegel would break the tie in the 54th minute.

In the 75th minute, Michigan State would score again to tie the game up, but Schlegel would score again in the 82nd minute, clinching the win for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State now looks to win its second Women’s Soccer championship in program history after defeating Duke 1-0 in 2015. The NCAA Tournament begins Friday and Penn State will learn where they rank Monday at 3:30 p.m. when the bracket is released.