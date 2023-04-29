(WHTM) — Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington has been selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The WR was taken 185th overall and joins Penn State teammate TE Brenton Strange in Jacksonville.

Washington was hoping to put up some monster numbers in 2022. He was slated to take over the top receiver role in Penn State’s offense from star wide receiver and eventual first-round pick Jahan Dotson. And in a way he did, but not in the manner he would have hoped.

Washington led the Nittany Lions with 611 yards and two touchdowns. So it was still a solid year overall, but a down year from his 820 yards receiving as a sophomore.

However, his 2022 campaign was cut short as he missed the final two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. He used that time to recover for his professional workouts and at Penn State’s Pro Day, Washington said he’s nearing being full-go.

“I’m so close,” Washington said about his recovery. I’m really close to being back out there. I’m excited. I’m continuing to work. I’m running now and I’m excited and I just got to keep continuing to build on that.”

Washington built his way back up for the NFL Combine where he posted a Total Score of 74, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranked him as the 16th receiver at the event. The NFL’s metrics project Washington to be an average backup or special teams player.

But scouts are still high on Washington’s playmaking ability. Many have been really high on his in-air ball skills and playmaking ability after the catch, which he showcased with a 58-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State this past season.

And Washington wants to fill any need the team needs.

“Just talking to teams, I’ve been communicating with them that I feel comfortable playing any position,” said Washington. “Starting in the slot, playing outside, and even getting reps in the backfield.”

The Sugar Land, Texas native can also hop in on special teams. He was Penn State’s starting punt returner and took 18 punts in 2022.

