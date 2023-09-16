CHAMPAIGN, IL, (WTAJ) — Drew Allar and the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions took to the road for the first time this season on Saturday to take on the Fighting Illini.

Penn State’s defense would help set the tone in the team’s 30-13 win with 20 of the 30 points coming from drives following forced Illinois turnovers.

While Penn State wouldn’t put up 63 in their first Big Ten matchup of the season, the Nittany Lions did handle business in Champaign. Mistakes on offense by the Fighting Illini would turn into success for the Nittany Lions, leading to two interceptions and picked up a fumble for Penn State in the first quarter alone.

The Fighting Illini defense did play tough in the first half, limiting Penn State to two Alex Felkins field goals on PSU’s second and third drives of the game. After the second interception, Penn State would move down the field for a 12-play 57-yard drive that saw Kaytron Allen scoring from 4 yards out. At this point, Penn State began pulling away, already up 13-0, or so it seemed.

While Penn State was forced to attempt another field goal on its next drive, Illinois defense would come up with the block. Momentum started swinging and Illinois would find the endzone after an 8-play, 68-yard drive as Reggie Love III would score from 5 yards out. But this is all they’d be able to muster on Saturday until late in the fourth quarter.

PSU’s defense continued to look impressive with two more interceptions in the second half, however, Allar and the offense had their moments in Champaign. Through Allar’s first two starts, he had just 12 incompletions, he finished Saturday going 16-33 for 208 yards. Nevertheless, Allar locked up his first career road win.

The running back duo of Allen and Nicholas Singleton each found the endzone, but ran for a combined total of 91 yards. The Fighting Illini held Penn State’s offense as a hold to just 383 yards, which is significantly lower than their first two outings this season (478 vs. West Virginia, 541 vs. Delaware)

Another offensive highlight for the Nittany Lions was running back Trey Potts’ pass to tight end Tyler Warren for a touchdown.

While Penn State moves to 3-0, they face their first-ranked opponent next week unless the rankings change. The White Out game is upon us already as the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions host No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. on WTAJ/CBS.