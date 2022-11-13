UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Penn State’s 30-0 win over Maryland, a lot could be said about the run, with freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for nearly 200 yards. But, shutting a conference opponent out grabs the headlines.

For the second consecutive season, James Franklin’s Nittany Lions shutout a conference opponent. Like last week in Bloomington, sacks were plentiful, finishing Saturday with seven. The Nittany Lions finished with at least six sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in 15 years.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac finished the night with four tackles, including a sack. He said, simply put, good play is contagious.

“It’s a great feeling when you dominate another opponent because that’s what you work so hard for,” said Isaac. “So when it’s coming, if you wish it on the field and it makes everything much, much better.”

Penn State held Maryland to just 139 total yards, making it back-to-back weeks in which the Nittany Lions held an opponent to less than 200 yards, the first time since 2019.