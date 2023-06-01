UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – It was announced this week that Penn State’s Drew Allar will be attending the Manning Passing Academy.

On May 29, the academy took to social media to announce that the sophomore quarterback will be attending the 2023 session. He will be among college football’s top quarterbacks while receiving tips of the trade from Peyton and Eli Manning later this month.

The Manning Passing Academy, which is held at Nicholls State in Louisiana, will take place from June 22-25. Allar was announced alongside Luke Altmyer, who attends Illinois, and Carter Bradley, who attends South Alabama.

For over 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field. Whether you’re a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies, according to their website.

James Franklin said at the beginning of the spring season that the quarterback position was an open competition between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Allar’s acceptance to the academy may prove to be a great opportunity to hone some skills.

In 2022, he appeared in 10 games, completed 35-of-60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 52 yards on 18 attempts with one rushing score.