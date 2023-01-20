(WHTM) — One of the young stars of Penn State’s defense is projected by one of the NFL’s top draft experts to go early in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah projects redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to go 12th overall to the Houston Texans as the second defensive back taken in his first mock draft.

Jeremiah, who worked for the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, says Porter Jr. “has rare length” and would create an outstanding duo with Houston’s 2022 first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr.

The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter, the Penn State product Porter Jr. made 113 total tackles in parts of four seasons with Penn State but had only one career interception.

During Penn State’s 2022 Rose Bowl-winning season, Porter Jr. had a career-high 11 pass deflections, the third most in the Big Ten.

Porter Jr. declared for the NFL Draft in November and did not play in the Rose Bowl victory for Penn State.

“To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support,” Porter said in his announcement on social media. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without the guidance from my mom. To my dad, thank you for introducing me to the game I love and for always pushing me to be the best.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27 in Kansas City.