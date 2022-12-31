PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — For the first time this season, Penn State’s freshman were available to the media, including running back Nick Singleton.

Singleton was a prolific running back at Gov. Mifflin High School, but many Midstate football fans wanted to see him translate that success to Big Ten football.

He did just that this season, rushing for 941 yards as a true freshman. Singleton was a part of the most successful freshman running back duo in Big Ten Conference history, alongside Kaytron Allen.

“Probably since the middle of the season, I felt like I got better with all my stuff,” Singleton said in his first media availability. “My patience and my vision. You know I can improve on a lot of stuff obviously.”

Singleton, often described as soft spoken, knows he has been tasked with representing Central Pennsylvania football, and does so with pride.

“It’s been a real blessing,” Singleton said. “Obviously, I love y’all [in Central PA]. They’ve been really supportive and it starts with my family, coaches and my teammates.”

Much of Penn State’s offensive success this season started with the run game, and Singleton knows he’s got a tall task in front of them with the Rose Bowl against Utah.

You know we played a great season, we won 10 games,” Singleton said. “I felt like we did good, my whole team did good. But we want to finish this season strong.”

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.

Penn State faces Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. EST in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.