UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) Penn State guard Jalen Pickett earned second team All-American status, becoming the program’s second ever All-American. This list passes out by Sporting News.

Pickett averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, becoming just the second player in at least 30-years to do that in college basketball.

The fifth year senior joins Jesse Arnelle as the Nittany Lions only All-Americans. Arnelle, who remains third all-time in program history in scoring, was All-American in both 1954 and 1955.

Pickett is the program’s first player to be named on the John R. Wooden Award ballot, college basketball’s MVP award. He was also named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation’s top point guard.

Sporting News is one of four major publications that hand out All-American honors, joining the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches, and the United States Basketball Writers Association.