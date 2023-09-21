UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a big weekend in Happy Valley with the “Big White Out” at Beaver Stadium. A coastal storm will bring showers to the area as early as Saturday morning. Periods of rain are expected through the day and into Saturday night. Make sure you have the ponchos! Along with damp conditions, it will be rather cool too.

The next weather maker has the potential of becoming Ophelia in the near future. This would be a named Tropical or Sub Tropical Storm depending upon the characteristics of the storm. The main impacts for Central PA will be rain, cooler temperatures and somewhat breezy conditions. Rain amounts by Sunday morning could range between 0.25″ across our NW zones to as much as 1.00″ east of I-99. Some higher amounts are possible, but it depends on the track. A slight move east or west will make the difference.

