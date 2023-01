UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s volleyball beat Daemen 3-0.

The Nittany Lions outscored the Wildcats 54-28, and dominated most categories.

Junior outside hitter Michael Valenzi had a game-high ten kills, four blocks, and an assist.

Penn State is 3-0 on the year. Up next, the Nittany Lions play Merrimack at home on Saturday at 7:00.