UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State sophomore running back Keyvone Lee announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal.

He will have two years of eligibility left.

Lee only played in fives games this season, rushing for 94 yards. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds left in the game against Purdue to go up 35-31.

In 2021, Lee lead the team in rushing. He averaged 40.77 yards per game and tallied two touchdowns.