TULSA, Ok. (WTAJ) — After winning the 2023 NCAA Team National Championship, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks won their third individual National Championship, while Roman Bravo-Young was upset.

RBY came into the National Championship ranked no. 1 and riding a 56-match win streak and was looking for his third-straight National Title. RBY fell 10-4 to 3. Vito Arujau from Cornell. This was his first loss since 2020. RBY finishes his Penn State career as a two-time National Champion and five-time All-American.

At 174 pounds, no. 1 Starocci pinned Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in a rematch of the 2023 Big Ten final. He is now a three-time National Champion.

At 184 pounds, no. 3 Aaron Brooks beat no. 1 Parker Keckeisen from Northern Iowa, 7-2. Like Starocci, Brooks is a three-time National Champion.

Two other Penn State wrestlers were in the finals. No. 2 Levi Haines at 157 pounds and no. 3 Greg Kerkvliet both took second.

Haines, a freshman, fell 6-2 to no. 1 Austin O’Connor from North Carolina.

Kerkvliet lost 5-1 to no. 1 Mason Parris to Michigan. This was a rematch of the Big Ten title, where Parris won in sudden victory. Parris beat Kerkvliet three times this year.