Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is a head coach once again, returning to the ACC to take over Duke.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger was the first to report that Duke finalized a deal to make Diaz the team’s next head coach, taking over a Blue Devils’ program that finished 7-5 in Mike Elko’s second season. Elko left last month to be the head coach at Texas A&M.

Diaz spent the last two seasons as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. This season the Nittany Lions ranked first in yards allowed, third in points, and eighth in turnovers created. Penn State pitched two shutouts against Big Ten teams, as well.

Manny first joined Penn State ahead of the 2021 Outback Bowl. Junior cornerback Kalen King said earlier this year they knew right away he’d do great things.

“Ever since Manny stepped foot on a program you could just feel the difference,” King said ahead of the regular season finale. “Ever since he came in my freshman year for the bowl week, but he was he wasn’t allowed to coach, he was just around. You knew like he was all about business. And ever since he took over, it was just like we knew we had one as soon as he came.”

This will be Diaz’s second stint as head coach. After spending three seasons as Miami’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2018, Miami named him head coach in 2019. Diaz, who is from Miami, spent three seasons with the Hurricanes recording a 21-15 record. He was fired in December 2021 after going 7-5.