UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to ESPN Penn State’s regular season finale against Michigan State has been moved up a day to November 24th, which is Black Friday. The start time and network is unknown at this time, however in the report it says the change in date is due to some logistics with NBC’s portion of the new media rights deal, in particular with having primetime games in late November.

Another change in scheduling for the Big Ten in regards to NBC’s portion of the media rights contract is having Ohio State and Michigan State faceoff in primetime on November 11th, which is the latest the Buckeyes played a game at night in conference play.

Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16 at Beaver Stadium last season. The last time they met in East Lansing was in 2021 when the Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 30-27