UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tom Allen, former Indiana head coach, is likely to be named as Penn State’s new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It is believed that a deal is being finalized and will be announced in the upcoming days.

Allen left Indiana with four years remaining on his contract after agreeing to a $15.5 million buyout following three consecutive losing seasons.

Allen would replace Manny Diaz, who left the team after two seasons to become the head coach at Duke.