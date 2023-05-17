UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball landed its first commitment to its 2023 recruiting class in 19-year-old Bragi Gudmundsson. He made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.

Gudmundsson plays in Iceland’s top club league where he averaged 10 points-per-game, and 4 rebounds-per-game this season.

He’s 6-foot-5-inches tall, and played for Grindavik, who went 11-11 this season.

Gudmundsson is Penn State’s first freshman commit and joins a rebuilt Nittany Lion roster made up primarily of transfers.

Gudmundsson is the eighth addition for Mike Rhoades who just last week added UMKC transfer RayQuandis Mitchell. Earlier this spring Penn State picked up VCU transfers Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern, Puff Johnson from North Carolina, Temple’s Zack Hicks, Lafayette’s Leo O’Boyle, and Qudus Wahab from Georgetown.