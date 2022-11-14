UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nick Singleton and Jake Pinegar are taking home weekly Big Ten honors with Singleton being named the Big Ten Freshman Of The Week, while Pinegar was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player Of The Week.

Singleton ran for 122 yards on 11 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The first year back now has 10 rushing touchdowns this season which breaks Saquon Barkley’s freshman record.

Pinegar made three field goals and connected on attempts of 50, 46, and 21 yards. The 50 yarder ties his season long.