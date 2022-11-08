UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State starting guard Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the season.

Coach James Franklin made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The starting guard was injured ahead of the Michigan game and had a season-ending surgery.

Offensive line health has been a problem for the Nittany Lions. They have played without three starters at Indiana including Olu Fashanu and Caeden Wallace.

“We’ve done a nice job under really challenging circumstances,” Coach Franklin said.

Penn State’s often criticized offensive line has grown a lot since last fall. That strength has been proven in the unit’s resiliency as injuries pile up.

On Saturday the Nittany Lions turned to true freshman Drew Shelton, and junior college transfer JB Nelson in Bloomington, and both proved they belonged. Penn State allowed just one sack and rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns.

Tuesday, Franklin credited those who couldn’t suit up for preparing their subs.

“I thought Olu did a really good job as the left tackle coach last week,” Franklin said. “I thought Drew Shelton has been really prepared all season. He’s another one of those freshmen in this class that I’ve talked to you about. That’s been intentional about how he’s worked, and he’s been very mature.”

Penn State hopes to get Wallace back Saturday against Maryland, and coach Franklin labeled Fashanu as week-to-week.

Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad has started with Tengwall out, the senior said on Tuesday he would return to Penn State for a sixth season.

He is the first Penn State senior to commit to using his COVID season. In response to the impact thatCOVID-19 had on college athletics during the 2020-2021 season, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring, fall and winter sport athletes.