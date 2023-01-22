UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.

Penn State forced 25 turnovers, tying a season high. The Lady Lions sit second in the Big Ten in steals at 12.63 per game.

This game stayed fairly close, with the largest lead at just seven points.

