STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – United Airlines has announced that they will be operating a non-stop flight for those looking to cheer on the Penn State Nittany Lions against Ole Miss at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta, Ga.

The flight will leave from the State College Regional Airport on Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m. and arrive at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport the same day at an estimated 1:40 p.m. The return flight will leave Atlanta on Dec. 31 at 12:34 p.m. with an estimated arrival in State College at 2:44 p.m.

This flight will include economy, business and first-class reservations and tickets are on sale now.