UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Football will hold a free, open practice for all fans in August you’ll have a chance to attend an autograph session with the team.

The practice will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 7 p.m. on the Lasch Practice Fields. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.Prior to the open practice, a team autograph session will be held in Holuba Hall from 5:35-6:20 p.m., exclusively for members of Happy Valley United.

If you’re interested in joining Happy Valley United to support Penn State’s student-athletes. Monthly memberships start at $25 and anyone who subscribes can gain access to exclusive benefits and event invitations throughout the year. To learn more and become a member of Happy Valley United, visit www.happyvalleyunited.com.

Happy Valley United Members attending the autograph session can enter the University Drive side of Holuba Hall beginning at 5:35 p.m. and are permitted to bring one adult guest, along with children who are 18 and under. Members are asked to bring their membership card if they have one.

If you want to attend the practice there are two locations for entry. You can either enter at the University Drive side of the Lasch Practice Fields, located to the left of Holuba Hall, or the front side of Holuba Hall facing the East Area Locker Building. The open practice is scheduled to last approximately two hours. For security purposes, all items are subject to inspection as fans enter the complex. Fan activities, including a kid’s zone and food trucks, will be present at practice.

Fans can park for the autograph session and practice for $1 per hour in the Stadium West parking lot. Fans will be required to pay for parking via the ParkMobile app and enter 95112 as the zone number. The campus is reminding attendees that the parking lots adjacent to Holuba and Lasch are closed to public parking and are regularly patrolled.

To access Holuba Hall from Stadium West lot, walk along Curtin Road and take a left at University Drive. Holuba Hall is located on the right side of University Drive, just past Pegula Ice Arena.