UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans, service members and military family members will be able to request complimentary tickets for the Penn State-Indiana football game scheduled for late October.

The football ticket request portal will open on Aug. 29 at noon on a first-come, first-serve basis for the Oct. 28 game and tailgate.

Military members will be able to request two free tickets and a parking pass through the ticket application request website, along with the option of purchasing additional tickets at the discounted price of $35 per ticket.

This is part of Penn State’s Seats for Servicemember initiative and the Penn State-Indiana football game will kick off Military Appreciation Week.

Ticket requests are expected to fill up quickly, according to a release from Penn State and all sign-ups are simply requests until confirmed via email by Penn State Athletics.

Service members and veterans must show proof of service to receive tickets.

Any service member, veteran and their families who have already purchased tickets for the Oct. 28 game against Indiana are also invited to attend the program tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center and can email seatforservice@psu.edu to request tickets to the tailgate.

Penn State’s season will kick off at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against West Virginia.