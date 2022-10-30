UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow.

It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington played best.



The sophomore receiver caught 11 passes for 179 yards, both career highs. He now has explosive touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.

Down ten nothing, Washington’s 58-yard score ignited the crowd and got the Lions offense going.

“They’re [Ohio State] a man team,” said Sean Clifford, Penn State’s senior quarterback, who passed Trace McSorley for first place in career touchdown passes. “They like to play man. I knew that we were going to have our chances, so I told Park I just said, ‘hey, man, big players make big plays, in the big game. So that’s you.'”

“He’s a contested catch guy,” said James Franklin. “He’s got the ability to make you miss. He’s a really good route runner and has been productive. So, he had some opportunities tonight to make some plays. He made those plays. Obviously, I got a ton of respect for Parker and the type of player he is.”

Washington joins Jahan Dotson as the only Nittany Lions with two 100-yard receiving games against the Buckeyes.

No. 16 Penn State will play at Indiana on Saturday at 3:30.