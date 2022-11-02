UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last two weeks, Penn State’s offense has looked much more aggressive, and it goes hand-in-hand with the midseason outbreak of Parker Washington.



After a slow start over the first six games where he failed to score, the sophomore caught touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. On Saturday against Ohio State, Washington had a career day of 11 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s going to be some games where based on how they play coverage or how Sean goes through his progression or the ball goes to certain guys,” said James Franklin, Penn State’s head football coach. “Obviously, we always game plan trying to Parker in position to make plays, but obviously the defense knows that as well. So, if he’s not open, we’re not just going to force it to him. We can move on, kind of throughout the progressions.”

Part of the evolution of the offense has been the use of screens from the running backs, tight ends, and receivers, as well as the development of tempo.

“We started to build more on our tempo game of just playing fast, so sometimes we play our best at that in that way and that is a big key for us,” said Washington. “I feel like we’ll build on that as much as we can and we’ll be ready this week in coming up.”

Washington’s breakout comes amid questions being raised over who will be the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions.

On Tuesday for the first time all season, Franklin did not 100-percet back Sean Clifford as the starter for Penn State.



We’ll have to wait and see who’s throwing to Washington and Company on Saturday when no. 15 Penn State travels to Indiana. Kickoff in Bloomington is set for 3:30.