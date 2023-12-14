ATLANTA, Ga. (WTAJ) – Zoo Atlanta’s giant panda Yang Yang has predicted that the Penn State Nittany Lions will win the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Yang Yang has correctly predicted the winner of the last three Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls, selecting Georgia over Ohio State in 2022, Michigan State over Pitt in 2021 and Georgia over Cincinnati in 2020.

Did Yang Yang get it right? Tune in to see Penn State make their Peach Bowl debute against Ole Miss at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 30 at noon to find out.