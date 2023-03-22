UNIVERISTY PARK (WTAJ) In the hours leading up to Micah Shrewsberry’s announcement that he was leaving for Notre Dame, a wave of departures preluded.

Seth Lundy announced he would enter his name in the NBA Draft. This move was expected, as a more relaxed set of rules around the NBA Draft allows players to removed their name and retain eligibility. (Gonzaga star Drew Timme has entered the NBA Draft pool twice in his career.)

Lundy’s decision doesn’t seal his fate.

A four year player with Penn State, the guard averaged 14.2 points-per-game as a senior shooting 40-percent. He was second in the Big Ten in both three-point shots made, and three-point shooting percentage.

Lundy is one of eight senior basketball players likely exiting. Wednesday a pair of underclassmen, Dallion Johnson and Caleb Dorsey announced they would enter the transfer portal.

Johnson, a sophomore guard, was a stalwart off the Nittany Lions bench in 2022, but lost his role this past season. He appeared in just 23 games.

Meanwhile Dorsey was the Nittany Lions’ opening day big man, he recorded nine starts but conceded his role to freshman Kebba Njie.

On the Lady Lions’ front, star forward Anna Camden also announced she would graduate and the spring and finish her career elsewhere. Camden, who started 51 games for Penn State through three season saw a diminished role in 2023, starting just eight games during her senior campaign.