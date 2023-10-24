UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Nittany Lions will be on full display during the 2023-2024 NBA season as three Penn State men’s basketball alumni are all on rosters.

24-year-old Jalen Pickett and 23-year-old Seth Lundy were selected during the 2023 NBA Draft. Pickett was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the 2nd round but was acquired by the 2023 championship-winning Denver Nuggets in a trade. The Atlanta Hawks drafted Lundy in the 2nd round.

While playing for the Nittany Lions, Pickett averaged 15.7 points, 6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. As a senior, Lundy averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Former Nittany Lion 26-year-old Lamar Stevens, who was drafted into the NBA in 2020, will be competing as a forward for the Boston Celtics. Stevens started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020. After three years in Cleveland, he signed with the Celtics in September.

Stevens averages 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

As all three players are representing the Nittany Lions this season, two others are also bringing their experience at Penn State into the administrative and coaching levels in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets General Manager and Penn State Alumni Calvin Booth oversaw the franchise’s history making championship win over the Miami Heat. Booth, who was the 1998 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is now gearing up for his fourth season as GM.

Former Nittany Lion Andrew Jones is now with the Toronto Raptors starting his first season as assistant coach. Jones first spent two years with the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach. He played basketball at Penn State from 2006 to 2011.