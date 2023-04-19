UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — In a since deleted post on Instagram, Abdul Carter posted a picture that said Penn State was opening its season in primetime against West Virginia.

The photo, which was shared across social media Tuesday, showed a countdown clock in the Nittany Lions’ team facilities that promoted a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Mountaineers. There is no way to know if the kick-off time is official, or a placeholder, still the post picked up a lot of attention from Penn State fans Tuesday evening. Penn state has not commented on the post, and still doesn’t list a time on the team’s schedule.

Penn State is renewing its series with West Virginia this season. The September 2 season opener is the first the two will have played since 1992. Penn State and West Virginia played annually from the late 1940s through 1992. All-time Penn State is 48-9-2. The teams will meet again in 2024 in Morgantown. Penn State last lost to WVU in 1988, losing 51-30.

Penn State is coming off an 11-2 season that was capped off with a Rose Bowl championship. West Virginia has recorded consecutive losing seasons for the first time since the 1970s.