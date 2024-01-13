PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Steelers Wild Card Game matchup being postponed to 4:30 pm on Monday January 15, the Penguins announced that puck drop for their game against the Seattle Kraken that day will be moved to 1:00 pm. It was originally scheduled at 6:00 pm, but the Penguins wanted fans attending the game to get home in time to watch the Steelers.

“When you play Pittsburgh, you play the whole city,” said President Of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “The Penguins are proud to adjust our puck drop to 1:00 PM on Monday against the Kraken to allow our fans time to get back home and watch our beloved Steelers win over the Bills.”

Gates will open at 11:30 am and the Penguins are encouraging fans to bring their Terrible Towels.