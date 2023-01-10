UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) – You can officially mark your calendars, Penn State’s 2023 Blue-White game is in the books for Saturday, April 15.

The game will be presented by Highmark and set to kick off at 2 p.m. in Beaver Stadium. More details about Blue-White Game will be announced at a later date.

No. 7/7 Penn State earned a 35-21 victory over Utah in Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2. The Nittany Lions put up 448 yards of total offense and recorded two takeaways in the program’s second Rose Bowl win. The Nittany Lions reached the 11-win plateau for the 19th time in program history.

That win against Utah was the second-ever Rose Bowl win for Penn State.

Senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named as the Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, while senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown earned Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game accolades.

Clifford led the way for the Nittany Lion offense, going 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns. Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leader in total offense, eclipsing Trace McSorley’s mark of 11,596 yards and the winningest starting quarterback in program history with his 32nd victory to break a tie with McSorley. Clifford’s 88-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter is the longest passing play in Rose Bowl history.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections for the 2022 season, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense, and three on special teams.