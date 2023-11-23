UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics has introduced Teammates For Life, an initiative celebrating and engaging past, present, and future women athletes.

The effort will be led by retired Penn State Field Hockey Coach Char Morett Curtiss. When she retired last fall she wasn’t ready to be done helping athletes and her new “Networking” group may be her lasting legacy.

Morett-Curtiss started at Penn State as an athlete in 1975 and returned to be a head coach in 1987 where she stayed until her retirement.

“We have the largest alumni base so first thing we did was think about how we begin this, and it was really about developing relationships. We need to communicate our vision to the women in our campus and community,” Morett-Curtiss said.

The goals of Teammates For Life are to encourage support of all 14 Penn State women’s athletics teams through attendance at games and to provide programming to help female student-athletes successfully balance academics and athletics. The program also aims to connect female student-athletes and alumni to mentorships, job coaching and networking opportunities.

“Penn Staters are everywhere, occupying high-level positions such as CEOs, CFOs, hospital administrators, and business owners,” Morett-Curtiss said.

This program has quickly gained popularity and administrators say this will continue for years.