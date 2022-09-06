(WHTM) — After a rollercoaster win over Purdue 35-31 in the season opener, Penn State football remains unranked in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are the second highest team receiving votes outside of the Top 25.

Penn State entered the season unranked in the AP Preseason Poll for the first time since 2016. The Nittany Lions went on to win the Big Ten Championship in 2016.

The Blue & White were just outside the AP Preseason Top 25 as the fourth highest team receiving votes that did not make the Top 25 list.

Penn State is also still unraked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which is voted on by a panel of 66 head coaches. The Nittany Lions received the second highest votes outside of the Top 25.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 5-0 start and were ranked as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll. From there, Penn State would lose five of its next seven regular season games, and lose in the Outback Bowl to Arkansas.

To open the 2022 season, Penn State outlasted Purdue on the road in the team’s season and Big Ten opener. The game saw seven different lead changes, but eventually fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford led an 8 play, 80 yard drive to win the game.

The Big Ten Conference ranked four teams in the Top-25: Ohio State (3, down from 2), Michigan (4, up from 8), Michigan State (14, up from 15) and Wisconsin (19, down from 18).

Penn State hosts its home opener against Ohio on Saturday, September 10. Game kickoff is set for Saturday, September 10 at noon.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.