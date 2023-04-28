(WHTM) — Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was selected 32nd overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Porter Jr. is graded by NFL.com as a 6.42, meaning he is projected to become a good starter within two years.

The redshirt junior CB had 115 total tackles across four seasons, plus 17 passes defended with one interception.

In 2022, Porter set a school record with six pass breakups against Purdue. That also tied a then-Big Ten record for a single game with Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis (2015) and Minnesota’s Michael Carter (2012).

Porter Jr. was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten after his redshirt junior season in 2022. Penn State named him the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player.

Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after winning Super Bowl XL Between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detoit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/NFLPhotoLibrary)

The 2022 season was the most productive for the cornerback, starting 10 games with 27 tackles (21 solo), 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and outside linebacker coach Joey Porter Sr. He has two brothers, Jacob and Willie, and two sisters, Jayla and Jasmine.

His sister Jasmine, or Jazzy, has autism, inspiring Joey to give back to kids with special needs. While at Penn State, Joey majored in rehabilitation and human services, and plans to take over his mother’s business, The Jasmine Nyree Day Center.

Draft prospect

According to NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Joey Porter Jr. was projected to be selected in the first round. He draws comparisons to fellow Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye.

“[Joey is an] ascending cornerback combining traits and above average play strength that create a clear definition of who he is as a player,” Zierlein writes. “Porter has scheme limitations, but he also has CB1 potential with more work and if utilized properly.”

Joey Porter Jr. Pro Day/Combine performance

DB, 6-2.5, 198 lbs

Bench: 17 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 37.5

Broad: 10-11

40-yard: 4.46 (from Scouting Combine)

