(WTAJ) — The PIAA baseball championships have been delayed for Friday because of rain.

PIAA Sports tweeted

“Based on our forecast for today…we are POSTPONED and will play tomorrow at the same scheduled times. We believe placing teams in ideal conditions will be in the best interest of all involved to participate in a championship contest.”

Games are scheduled to resume at their same times on Saturday, June 16 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Mount Union vs Bald Eagle Area is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The Dallas vs Bellefonte game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Information about the championship schedule can be found here.