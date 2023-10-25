PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) offense has averaged less than six points in the first half of each game this season. Despite slow starts, Kenny Pickett has statically been one of the best quarterbacks when it comes to making a game-winning comeback happen in the fourth quarter.

In Pickett’s 18 starts, he has five fourth quarter comebacks and six game winning drives. Since week five of last season, Pickett has led the Steelers to more fourth quarter drives that have given them the lead or tied the game than any other QB in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

This season, the Pitt product has completed over 60% of his passes for 1,257 yards to go along with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m.